Educated people major target of Daesh, COAS alerts youth

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday advised the youth to stay alert as educated people are major target of Daesh and its affiliated groups.

An ISPR statement says the COAS paid a visit to the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations and met with interns here.

He said that Allah had blessed Pakistan with the intelligent and energetic youth.

He advised the youth to follow merit and rule of law and lead the country towards peace and prosperity.

Gen Bajwa said that every one would have to play his role to achieve durable peace.

He advised the youth to stay alert as educated people are a major target of Daesh and its affiliated groups.

The Pak Army is fully capable to deal with internal and external threats, the COAS said, adding every Pakistani was a soldier of the Operation Raddul Fasaad.

The Pak Army had succeeded in getting the country rid of terrorism and violence, he further said.

Gen Bajwa said the Pak Army is committed to make the country safe and stable.

Earlier upon arrival at the Directorate, DG ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor accorded welcome to the COAS.