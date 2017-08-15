Effective measures taken to improve working of Parliament: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that effective measures have been taken to improve the working of Parliament with regard to its role in legislation, oversight of the executive and transparency.

Addressing the outgoing batch of short term interns of Senate of Pakistan at Parliament, he said that young interns are ambassador who would carry the message of the Parliament and would remove the misconceptions about it.

He said that the democracy cannot flourish without passing hurdles and obstacle with commitment and resolve, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

He said that the people were denied the fruits of democracy for long and whatever the cost, the new generation would not face these issues.

He said that in the struggle of democratic rule and supremacy of Parliament we cannot afford to lose.

Secretary Senate of Pakistan while addressing the event said that this indigenous program of internship have been conceived and implemented by Senate, so that youth can better understand the parliamentary practices and witness the history in making.

The Senate on the other hand has benefited from the ideas and potential of the youth to improve the parliamentary services.

He said that different experiments have been made to engage youth with the House of Federation to benefit from their potential.