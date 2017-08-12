Eight-hundred students from Balochistan visit Quetta Garrison: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: About 800 students and faculty members from various educational institutions of Balochistan visited different units and formations of Pak Army at the Quetta Garrison on Saturday.

An ISPR statement says that the day-long visit of the students and their faculty members was a part of 14 August celebrations with the view to make them aware of organisational and defence skills of the Pak Army.

The students, during the visit, took keen interest in the Compound Clearing Show. They also showed interest in the artillery gun fire and aviation fly past.

The visiting students also witnessed different gadgets showcased at various stalls at the garrison, the statement concluded.