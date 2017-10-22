Eight terrorists killed in Rangers-CTDC operation in Raees Goth

KARACHI: Eight terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Rangers and CTDC here in Raees Goth, Baldia Town on Saturday.

According to details, the Rangers and the CTDC did an operation on a report about the presence of terrorists in Raees Goth, Baldia.

Five terrorists were killed and three were injured in an exchange of firing in the area. Later, the three wounded terrorists also died in hospital.

The spokesman of the Rangers told that two Rangers and one CTDC officials were also injured in the operation.

It has also been reported that ammunition, explosives and other material were discovered from the hideouts of the terrorists.