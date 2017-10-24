Election Commission rejects Imran's reference to deseat Ayesha Gulalai

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s reference that sought to deseat Ayesha Gulalai from the National Assembly.

The PTI chairman had filed the reference after his party lawmaker had accused him of sexual harassment.

According to Geo News, the electoral body has decided that Ayesha Gulalai would remain the National Assembly member.

Two members of the five-member panel dissented the Election Commission’s decision.

The dissenting notes came from the members from Balochistan and Punjab, the TV channel reported.

The panel was headed by Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan.