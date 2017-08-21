Election tribunal accepts Kulsoom Nawaz?s nomination for NA-120

LAHORE: The Election Tribunal Monday rejected all objections against acceptance of nomination papers of Kulsoom Nawaz, PML-N’s candidate for NA-120, and accepted her candidacy for the upcoming by-polls scheduled for September 17.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had appealed before the election tribunal comprising two judges of Lahore High Court, challenging returning officer’s order of accepting her nomination.

The petitioners submitted that she concealed actual facts of her financial status and sources. Kulsoom Nawaz claimed she was dependent on her spouse Nawaz Sharif but at the same time she was share-holders of various companies, they maintained.

The PAT’s counsel alleged that Kulsoom did not pay agriculture income tax and showed ‘Iqama’ (work permit) for a company in UAE but did not submit salary receipts and other savings. She also did not mention belongings of her house she owned in Murree, the counsel said.

He said she concealed facts from the Election Commission and, thus, she violated the law. He requested the tribunal to set aside decision of the returning officer regarding acceptance of Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers.

Election Tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the appeals of the candidates against decisions of the returning officer.