Enemy trying to mar festive mood of the nation: Army chief

RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement agencies and the Pakistan Army have intensified their campaign against terrorists in the country as two suicide bombings killed over 40 people in Balochistan and country’s north west on Friday.

Four policemen were later killed in Karachi in a gun attack.

Security tightened across the country. Spec IBOs & search operations launched in coord with int & other Law Enforcement Agencies.(1 of 2) — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 23, 2017

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter security had been tightened across the country. “Special Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and search operations are being carried out with help of intelligence and other law enforcement agencies,” he tweeted.

“Enemy trying to mar the festive mood of the nation through such coward acts, shall fail against resilience of Pakistan,” he quoted Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying in the tweet.