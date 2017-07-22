English counties not maintain salary records beyond 20 years, Imran tells SC

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s lawyer on Saturday submitted details about purchase of his London flat and money he earned through cricket contracts to the Supreme Court of Pakistan that was hearing a case seeking PTI chairman’s disqualification.

During the last hearing the apex court had asked Khan’s counsel to submit details of his income abroad as a cricketer and as to how he purchased a flat in London.

The PTI chairman couldn’t submit contract of employment with English counties he played for. He said neither of the English counties he played for maintained salary records beyond 20 years.

He, however, attached employment contract of Mustaq Ahmed, a former Pakistani cricketer, as an example which he said indicates what another “lesser known” cricketer was paid.

Imran Khan said in his response to the Supreme Court by 1980 he was the highest paid oversees player in the UK.