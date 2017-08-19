KARACHI: The entire nation pays glowing tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her entire life to fight leprosy in the country.

Her death has created a vacuum that is not easy to fill, PML-N, Karachi chapter, said in a statement on Saturday.

The services rendered by Dr Ruth for the ailing humanity would be remembered in golden words in history. It was Dr Ruth’s relentess efforts that included Pakistan on the WHO’s list of countries that had controlled leporacy.

In 1996, Pakistan became one of the first countries in Asia to achieve this goal.

PML-N Karachi General Secretary Khawaja Tariq Nazir, Abdul Hameed Butt and others said that Dr Ruth’s long struggle had almost eradicated the deadly disease from the country.

Earlier, Dr Ruth’s state funeral was performed with national honours at Karachi’s St Patrick’s Cathedral.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and others attended the burial ceremony of Dr Ruth.