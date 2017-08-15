Eventually Imran will have to talk to us: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said Imran Khan has committed a “historic mistake” that he has started realizing, referring to PTI chairman’s role in disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to media, the Railways Minister said “Khan Sahib is getting more worried . . .” The day is not far, when you will come to us and talk . . . and you will have to talk,” said he addressing PTI chairman at the press conference.

“Despite our huge differences with Asif Zardari, he is a wise man. Bilawal says he won’t receive our call, somebody ask him who is calling him,” Khawaja Saad Rafique said in response to PPP chairman’s diatribe against Sharif at rally in northern Pakistan.

He said government wouldn’t be able to work if the “sword of disqualification” keeps hanging over his head. “Nawaz Sharif has said in his speeches that there is a need for significant amendments in the Constitution”.

Responding to a question regarding Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he said the former interior minister was among the first who reached the Prime Minister house after the disqualification of the prime minister. “ Chaudhry Nisar is a senior leader, and an important part of the party.”

He said Nawaz Sharif has asked for continuing the public contact campaign and a decision in this regard would soon be made as consultations process among the party leaders continues.