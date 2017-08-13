Every corrupt be punished as per law: Sirajul Haq

JHANG: Jamate-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Saturday said every corrupt, including politicians, must be punished as per law of the land.

Addressing a gathering here at Chund village, he said Pakistan had become a state which only gave facilities and benefits to the influential whereas the poor were facing hardships.

He claimed that poverty had increased manifold in the country while the youth were facing joblessness.

He said imposition of Islamic tenets was the only solution of the crises being faced by the country.

Earlier, local JI leaders also addressed the gathering.