Every Pakistani feels hurt, humiliated, Imran on Trump?s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that every Pakistanis is deeply hurt by US President Donald Trump’s tough talk.

In an interview with CNN, Imran Khan said US is making Pakistan a scapegoat of its failure in Afghanistan. Pakistan collaborated with U.S. on its war against terror and this collaboration has cost Pakistan lives of 70,000 citizens and over $100 billion to the economy.

Over 80 percent of the people in tribal areas become homeless due this war, he said.

Answering a question, PTI chairman said, ”It sounds absurd that Pakistan is being blamed for harbouring Haqqani Network which would be a total of 1,500 to 3,000 men but how could we believe a military might of 150,000 U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan could not to tackle and win the war because of small number of insurgents?”

Pakistan has been the biggest sufferer in the entire scenario, he said.

“I would recommend the Pakistani government not to take aid from the US because it has proved very costly to the country.”

Upon being asked about the chances of becoming the next prime minister, Imran Khan commented, “I am a sportsman and I’m always optimistic about winning and I feel we have a good chance of winning the elections.”