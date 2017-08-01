Ex-MQM lawmaker Irum Farooqui joins PTI

KARACHI: Irum Farooqui , former lawmaker from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Tuesday announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“I have been in contact with PTI leadership for some months. I was invited to join the party,” she was quoted by TV channels as saying late Tuesday night.

Her announcement came shortly after PTI lawmaker Aaisha Gulalai quit the party after leveling serious allegations against Imran Khan.

Farooqui called for inquiry into the allegations and said Gulalai was previously associated with Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Q before joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Why does Aaisha Gulali resign [from parliament], if she has such a big issue with PTI,” she asked.