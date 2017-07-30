Ex-PM Nawaz vacates PM House

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif vacated the PM House and left for Murree on Sunday morning along with his family members.

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for concealing the salary he was supposed to draw as chairman of his son’s Dubai-based company, Capital FZE.

The five-member SC bench gave a consensus verdict, disqualifying Nawaz Sharif for not being honest under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA), and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against him and members of his family.

Nawaz failed to complete his third term as the premier and he was disqualified for lifetime for submitting a false statement in his nomination papers about his assets abroad. In 1993, he was sacked by the-then president over graft allegations, while in 1999, he was ousted in a military coup.

The ruling PML-N has decided to get party loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected as interim PM and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif as successor to Nawaz Sharif.