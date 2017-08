LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would pay a visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal but has no plan to hold a press conference on Monday, a PML-N spokesman clarified here.

He denied reports the former prime minister would hold a presser on the national day.

The PML-N founder leader has no political agenda on the Independence Day, the spokesman said.

The ex-PM would announce the national agenda after consultation with other poltical parties, he concluded.