Ex-PM?s namesake Nawaz Sharif submits nomination papers for NA-120 by-poll

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif on Saturday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming NA-120 by-poll.

Geo News reported that one Shahbaz Sharif had proposed and seconded the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif s/o Muhammad Sharif for the coming by-poll.

Initially it was unclear whether the nominee is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted by the Supreme Court ruling in the Panamagate case on July 28.

Later, the Election Commission clarified the candidate was not the former minister Nawaz Sharif. The nominee is a resident of Kasur, it added.

Earlier on Friday, PML-N, the ruling party, has fielded Begum Kulsoom Nawaz as its candidates for the NA-120 seat.

Asif Kirmani and Captain Safdar filed the nomination papers of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife for the upcoming by-poll at the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Lahore office.