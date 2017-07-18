EXCLUSIVE: Three dead, several trapped as four-story residential building collapses in Liaqatabad

KARACHI: As many as three people, including two children and a woman, were killed and several others trapped as a four-story residential building on Monday late night collapsed at Liaqatabad No, 9 in Karachi.

According to details, a four-story residential building comprised of several flats collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday, where three dead bodies were reportedly recovered from the rubble while several others have trapped under debris.

Rescue workers and rangers rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operation with locals and trying their best to bring the trapped people out of rubble to save their lives.

The collapse was blamed on substandard building material. The impact of the collapse also affected nearby houses which were later evacuated.

It is a much populated congested area of the metropolis, where no heavy machinery and other emergency management reached on the spot till filing of this report to start the proper rescue operation.