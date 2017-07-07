Facebook vice- president calls on Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Facebook Vice President Joel Kaplan on Friday called on Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, the federal minister discussed with the Facebook official steps and actions to remove blasphemous content from the social media website.

During the meeting, Nisar told Kaplan that the entire Muslim Ummah was disturbed and has serious concerns over the misuse of social media platforms to propagate blasphemous content.

Nisar said, “Nothing is more sacred to us than our religion and our holy personalities.”

He said that we appreciate the understanding shown by the Facebook’s administration and the cooperation being extended to us on these issues.

The Facebook official reiterated the website’s commitment to keep the platform safe and promote values that are in congruence with its community standards, the statement concluded.