Farooq Sattar condemns MQM-London's anti-Pakistan activities

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday condemned what he said anti-Pakistan activities of MQM London.

Speaking at a press conference, he said audio messages from London and Nadeem Nusrat’s activities were not in the interest of Muhajirs.

“No Pakistani in his right mind will support the statements coming from London,” said he, urging the MQM-London leaders not to use name of Muhajirs.

“Nadeem Nusrat is involved with anti-Pakistan lobby in US. We will not allow whatever MQM-London is doing in the name of Urdu speaking community,” Farooq Sattar said.

“Representatives of Muhajirs are here along with their workers and supporters. Founder MQM should avoid using name of Muhajirs.

He said Altaf Hussain’s statement were part of his 22 August policy that we have rejected, a reference to Hussain’s 2016 speech that led to an attack on media and a crackdown against his party.

“Demand that US congress block Pakistan’s aid is ridiculous,” said he adding such activities are amid at making Muhajirs’ loyalty for Pakistan questionable.