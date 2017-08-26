FC arrest several suspects, seize arms in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan arrested several suspects and seized cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based search operations in different parts of the province, foiling a major terrorist activity, an ISPR statement says on Saturday.

The statement adds the security forces arrested several outlaws and recovered arms and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, grenades, rockets, detonators and communication equipment from their posession.

The operations were conducted during the last four days in Quetta, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti and Dashat areas.

 

