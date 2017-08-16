FC busts network involved in planting IEDs

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday revealed that Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday busted a terrorist network involved in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other sabotage activities in Bara, Khyber Agency.

Terrorist network involved in planting and facilitating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and carrying out other terrorist activities was apprehended after an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR statement said.

It is to mention here that six security force personnel were martyred and two others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shahrag near the Khost area of Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday.

Pakistan Army in Feburary this year launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ across the country in response to continuing terror wave, which is progressing as planned and achieving the result wiping out the terrorists and their sabotage activities.