FC foil terror bid in Balochistan, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan on Saturday averted a possible attack on a Muharram procession in Quetta, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement says.

The statement said that the FC Balochistan recovered a car prepared as an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Pishin district of the Balochistan.

The “mastermind and his two accomplices were arrested”.

Earlier, the security forces arrested 27 suspects in extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, the statement added.

Illegal weapons were also recovered during the operations.