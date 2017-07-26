FC foils major terror bid, recovers amunition in Bajur Agency

ISLAMABAD: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that Frontier Corps (FC) conducted an intelligence based operation and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Duagai area of Tehsil Mamond, Bajur Agency.

As per details, FC KP foiled a sabotage attempt as troops conducted a successful operation based on intelligence, where troops recovered a big quantity of weapons and ammunition which were brought there to carry out a major terrorist activity.

According to army’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), FC troops, on tip-off, carried out an operation and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives, including sub-machine guns, RPG 7, fully prepared suicide jackets, remote control bomb, 11 boxes of ball bearings, grenades and communication equipment.