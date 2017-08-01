FC foils major terror bid, seizes 2000kg explosive

QUETTA: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said that Security forces have foiled an attempt of major sabotage in Balochistan and recovered two thousand kilograms of explosive materials from a vehicle.

According to Army’s media wing, security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a vehicle in Spain Taiza area of Qila Abdullah and apprehended two terrorists who were carrying a huge quantity of explosive materials in their vehicle to carry out sabotage activities in the province which was averted due to timely operation of the law enforcement agencies.

Pakistan Army in Feburary this year launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ across the country in response to continuing terror wave, which is progressing as planned and achieving the result wiping out the terrorists and their sabotage activities.