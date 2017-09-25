FC kill four wanted terrorists in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan killed four wanted terrorists affiliated with BRA and UBA in separate operations conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad in various parts of the province.

Accoriding to an ISPR statement, two of the killed terrorists Thango and Keleri, belonging to BRA, were from Chabdar and Dera Bugti. They were involved in abduction of civilians and attacks on LEAs.

Muhammad Khan and Jalal Deen hailing from Kut Mundai and Sibbi were affiliated with UBA.

They were involved in railway line blasts, planting IEDs and destroying power lines.

During the operations, 24 suspects including a sucide bomber, Sami Ullah, affiliated with LeJ were arrested.

The security forces also recovered LMGs, SMGs, rifles, pistols, IEDs, 16 kg explosives, hand grenades, rockets, mortar shell and 15,032 rounds of mixed caliber ammunition.