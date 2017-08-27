FC kill two terrorists, seize arms in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed and two of their facilitators arrested by FC Balochistan during special intelligence–based operations (IBOs) in Kahan and Dera Bugti Chattar/ Uch areas.

According to an ISPR statement, four terrorist camps were also destroyed in the operations conducted under the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The statement says that FC Balochistan (South) foiled a terrorist activity in IBO in Turbat.

During the last two days, FC Balochistan South busted a network of terrorists and their facilitators.

Heavy cache of arms and ammunition, being transported to carry out terrorist activity in Turbat, was recovered from the possession of the facilitators, it concluded.