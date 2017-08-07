FC kills four terrorists, busts hideouts in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Frontier Corps Balochistan gunned down for hardcore terrorists as the cops conducted intelligence based raids at Dera Bugti and Kohlu areas under ‘Operation Radd-ul Fasaad’.

According to army’s media wing, forces carried out raids on a tip-off in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti and Kohlu areas, after a heavy exchange of fire forces killed four terrorists, involved in attacks on security forces other and sabotage activities in the province,

According to ISPR, FC has dismantled several hideouts of the terrorists used to carry out attack on forces and to coduct other terror activities, adding that huge cache of mines, explosive material and tools of communication were also recovered during the raids.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Operation Radd-ul Fasaad has been progressing as planned to achieve the task and yielding steady results.