FC kills one terrorist, arrest 7 others in Balochstan

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan, during an intelligence based operations in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali killed a terrorist and apprehended seven others involved in target killing and grenade attack.

The operations were part of Opertion Radd-ul-Fasaad, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

The statement issued by ISPR said FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Ghulam Pring (Killi Kungar) in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali on terrorists hide outs involved in target killing and grenade attacks.

During operations one terrorist killed and seven others were apprehended.

Cache of arms and ammunition including explosive recovered.

Similarly, in Punjab, Rangers along with Police and intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in various part of the province including DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore during last 48 hours and apprehended 19 terrorists and their facilitators.

The large number of illegal weapons /ammunition of different calibers were also seized from their possession.