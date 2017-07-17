FC repulses attack, kills four terrorists

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) late Saturday night repulsed a terrorist attack on Shoaib Nikka post in the Qamar din Kerez area of Zhob and killed four terrorists in befitting response, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The terrorists attacked the check-post with rockets and machine guns in the Qamar Din Karez area of Zhob in Balochistan , where FC troops effectively responded to foil the bid and killed four terrorists after heavy exchange of fire, ISPR said.

Balochistan has faced a number of security challenges in recent months, and many security personnel embraced martyrdom in the province after being targeted in roadside explosions. Recently, police and security forces launched a crackdown in Quetta and adjoining areas, arresting 98 suspects after the target-killing spree.