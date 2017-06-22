FC seizes large quantity of arms, ammo in Khyber Agency: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seized large quantity of weapons and ammunition from Khyber Agency last night, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday morning.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the intelligence based operation was launched in Akka Khel, Guli Khel and Ghaibi Nokia area of the Khyber Agency.

It added the paramilitary force recovered sub machine guns (SMGs), prepared IEDs and fuses.

On Wednesday, the security agencies also seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition from South and North Waziristan.

The recovered arms and ammunition include LMGs,12.7, RPG7s, SMGs, grenades, Rifles, pistols, explosive boxes, Anti-Personal mines daggers and various calibre ammunition including rockets of RPG-7, 14.5 mm rounds, ammunition boxes of 12.7, 12 bore rifle rounds, HMG and SMG ammunition.

Pakistan has intensified its efforts against militancy and extremists under operation Radd-ul-Fasad which was launched in February this year as a continuation of operation Zarb-e-Azb.