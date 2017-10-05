FC take over parliament?s security

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Frontier Constabulary (FC) on Thursday took over the security charge of the Parliament House.

Earlier, Rangers reportedly withdrew its personnel from the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had protested against the Rangers’s deployment at the Federal Judicial Complex where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s hearing was under way on Monday.

On October 2, Rangers personnel had also disallowed the interior minister from entering the accountability court. The minister arrived as the court conducted hearing of three NAB references filed against Nawaz Sharif.

The FC personnel have been mandated to assist police and elite force in providing security at the entry/exit of the Parliament, and its checking points.