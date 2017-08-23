Federal govt announces 4 Eid ul Azha holidays 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Wednesday announced four holidays on account of Eid ul Azha falling on September 2.

According to the interior ministry notification all public and private offices would remain closed from September 1 to 4 (Friday to Monday).

Eid ul Azha is one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

Marking the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) to sacrifice his son on God’s command, Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats.

The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.