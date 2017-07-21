FIA personnel, relatives of Zafar Hijazi allegedly manhandled reporters at hospital

ISLAMABAD: FIA personnel and relatives of SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi allegedly manhandled reporters of a private TV channel at the Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday.

Hijzai was taken to the medical facility after he felt unwell following his arrest from court room on charges of tempering with records of Chaudhry Sugar mills.

A female reporter was also manhandled after she took picture of Hijazi at the hospital.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir shared a video from the PIMS and captioned it, ” Shame.Look at prisoner of FIA Zafar Hijazi.He is sitting in PIMS like a guest.A lady reporter took his pictures and she was detained by FIA”

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the incident of misbehavior with journalists at the PIMS.

The minister said in a statement that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought report from FIA high ups.

She said that the present democratic government fully believes in freedom of expression and considers any attack on media as an attack on itself.

She said that not only women journalists but all working women were respectable citizens and their honour and dignity should be protected