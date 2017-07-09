FIA submits report in SC, holds SECP Chairman responsible for record tampering

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has held Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi responsible for tampering record.

The investigation agency on Sunday submitted its report in the Supreme Court today. The report was submitted on behalf of acting DG FIA Captain (retd) Ahmed Latif.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court – headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan – had directed the FIA director general to launch an inquiry into the allegations by the JIT that the SECP had tampered with the records of the Sharifs’ companies.

A four-member committee of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was constituted to investigate the allegations of tampering with record of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leveled by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report submitted to the Supreme Court bench.