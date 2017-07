SEHWAN: In a tragic road accident on the Indus Highway, five people were killed while four others sustained injuries when a passenger van collided with a rickshaw in the early hours of Sunday.

Police and rescue sources said that the van and the rickshaw collided head-on on the Indus Highway near Lucky Shah Saddar area. As a result, five people were killed and four injured.

The killed and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.