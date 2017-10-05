Five more women fall victims of knife attack in Gulashan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: After Gulistan-e-Johar the panic griped the residents of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the same district on Wednesday as five more women became victims of the knife attack, police have found no clue so far about the motivation and identity of the attacker, who is still at large.

According to details, five more women including a 12-year old girl became victims of the knife attack in different localities of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday. The assailant targeted the women in Gulshan-e Jamal, Gulshan Roundabout, Dalmia, Nipa Roundabout, sparking fear and panic among the area residents.

At least 12 women have been targeted in the mysterious attacks at Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas in the last few days.

A student was returning from Urdu University when she was attacked by the assailants on a motorcycle, she said that the attacker was wearing a helmit.

“We have been directed to not leave our houses after Maghrib prayers,” remarked another student.

Female students also said that they are taking all possible precautions including avoiding walking alone at night and not staying out for too long.

Police officials, confirming media reports, said they are looking for an “armed [motorcycle] rider” who allegedly attacked and wounded a number of women in the area over the past few days.

Meanwhile, The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday took notice of mysterious knife attacks at Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas which left more than a dozen women injured, CM sought report from IG Sindh in this connection, saying, “this is a film or a reality.”