Flight schedule disrupted as cable fault hits internet services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Flight schedule in Pakistan was disrupted due to links down as the country faced slow internet browsing on the second day after ‘outage in international submarine cable systems providing internet bandwidth.’

Eight national and international flights were canceled at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad owing to slow internet system.

Among the flights a Manchester-bound national carrier flight 701 and Islamabad to Dubai private flights were canceled.

Internet services in different parts of the country were disrupted early Saturday owing to a major fault in the international cable system IMV.

Internet subscribers reportedly faced difficulties in browsing due to the disruption in the 13000km-long IMV cable — extending from India till France — that was affected by a technical fault near Jeddah.

Authorities were unable to fix the inoperative CMV 4. Of the six internet cables available in Pakistan only two are presently operative, as three remain affected by the technical fault.