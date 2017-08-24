Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed Women Vocational Training Centre inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed Women Vocational Training Centre was inaugurated at PAF Camp Badaber on Thursday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak was the chief guest at the occasion.

Asad Qaisar, Speaker Provincial Assembly, provincial ministers, members of provincial assembly and high ranking civil and defence officers also attended the ceremony.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), gave the welcome address and spoke about the salient features of this institute.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “No country can progress without technical and professional education. We have a vision to equip our youth, both male and female, with technical education so that they can have respectable opportunities for earning their livelihood”.

He lauded Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force for his personal involvement in extending PAF’s full support to the provincial government not only in terms of financial resources but also manpower and infrastructure.

He further said that 13 technical institutions have been handed over to PAF for quality education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has resulted in an unprecedented upward trend in enrolment of students in these institutions.

This institute has been named after the first martyred lady pilot of Pakistan Air Force, Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed, who embraced shahadat while flying a training mission near Mianwali in 2015. The training centre has been established at PAF camp Badaber by Pakistan Air Force in collaboration of TEVTA (Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The centre would offer quality training to women of the area in different disciplines such as embroidery, driving, computer, cooking, baking, tailoring, dress designing, beautician and art & craft. It will impart free of cost technical education and practical training to local women, which will equip them with adequate knowledge and skills for getting respectable jobs as well as help them in starting their own small businesses.