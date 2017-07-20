FO strongly condemns India's ceasefire violations at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned Indian troops’ continuous violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

“India has violated ceasefire agreement about 58 times this year only,”Nafees Zakaria, the Foreign Office spokesman said during the weekly media briefing here.

He said that dozens of innocent Kashmiris, including children, have been targeted by Indian troops.

Indian forces’ unprovoked firing had martyred two Pakistani soldiers and as many Kashmiri civilians yesterday (Wednesday) at Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani sectors along the LoC, he said.

Zakaria observed that New Delhi had not been allowing the UN officials to do their official task. India has been diverting world’s attention from her atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, the FO official said that peace in Afghanistan will be beneficial for Pakistan.

He was of the view that terrorism in Afghanistan had increased because of the 40-year-long insurgency in the country

He said about 3,000 scholarships had been granted to students in Afghanistan.