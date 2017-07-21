FO urges UN, int?l community to stop India from bloodshed in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday urged the international community and the United Nations to immediately play their role to stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said that denial to offer Friday prayers to Kashmiris in occupied valley man was in violation of relevant international laws on religious freedom and fundamental rights and termed it deplorable.

Earlier on Friday, Indian forces martyred a young Kashmiri and wounded several others as they opened fire on peaceful protesters in Budgam district.

The 25-year-old youth, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, was martyred and many others were wounded when Indian Army fired upon the protesters in Beerwah area of the district.

Zakaria condemned use of brute force on peaceful Kashmiri protesters by India, causing martyrdom of Tanveer Ahmed and injuries to several others.