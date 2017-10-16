Footage shows bikers looting in the broad day light

KARACHI: The footage shows two armed bikers, who reportedly looted a car-driving family in a broad daylight at Korangi Industrial Area, sector 7 on October 13.

As per details, the video footage showed pretty clear images and and the audio of the bandits, who can be seen blocking a car on the road and they robbed a family in Korangi Industrial Area, the footage was captured in a camera which was installed in the car in which the incident happened.

Though the cops have obtained the video footage which shows the accused, riding on a motorcycle, during a robbery, police could not nab the bandits till filing of this report. While police said that they will soon arrest the robbers.