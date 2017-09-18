Foreign funding case: PTI submits accounts details to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday submitted details of its accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan in a case pertaining to party’s foreign funding.

The details were submitted by PTI leader Naeemul Haq in five volumes as Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza resumed hearing of the case.

According to Geo News, the party submitted the details of its accounts from 2010 to 2017. PTI lawyer informed ECP that the same details were provided to the Supreme Court.

The ECP chief said the record provided by the PTI would be de-sealed by the Election Commission’s legal branch in front of a PTI representative.

Justice Raza seemed annoyed when an other PTI lawyer sought receipt of the documents from the electoral body, saying the party would get no such receipt.

The ECP adjourned the hearing till September 16. Former PTI member Akbar S Babar who had moved a petition in the ECP seeking Khan’s disqualification, told the media said the PTI submitted fake documents.

Talking to the media, PTI leader Naeemul Haq expressed hope the ECP would keep the record to itself.

He said ECP’s behavior was not appropriate as it took an extreme step against Imran Khan in contempt of court case.

The ECP had issued the contempt notice to Imran Khan on January 24 over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission on the petitions filed by former PTI member Akbar S Babar seeking Khan’s disqualification.

Khan had declared the ECP biased in party funding case and accused the ECP’s tilt towards the ruling party. On this statement of Imran, Babar had submitted contempt of court petition against Imran Khan with the ECP.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, a five member commission ruled that it is within the ECP’s jurisdiction to take action on contempt of court. The commission sought reply from the PTI chief Imran Khan by August 23.

The PTI chief had challenged the commission’s authority to hear the case.