Former NAB Chief Lt. Gen. Amjad appears before Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt-General (retd) Syed Amjad Hussain appeared before Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family.

The former NAB chief is recording his statement regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case with JIT at the Federal Judicial Academy.

According to sources, General Amjad is expected to inform the investigating team why the aforementioned case has been at standstill since a long time.

Hudiibiya Paper Mills case was among the others initiated against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in 2000 during the regime of former president Gen. (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf.

The Supreme Court’s special bench has directed the JIT to finalize its report till July 10. The court has granted 60 days time to complete the probe.

PM Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, son-in-law of the PM Captain (retd) Safdar are among the Sharif family members who have recorded their statements before the JIT.

The six-member JIT team has also summoned Maryam Nawaz on July 05.