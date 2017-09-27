Former principal of Pak-Turk School, family kidnapped from Lahore

LAHORE: A former principal of Pak-Turk School, Mesut Kacmaz, has reportedly been kidnapped along with his family in wee hours of Wednesday from Lahore’s Wapda Town.

According to the details, 15 plain-clothed men entered Mesut Kacmaz’s house around 02:00 am and took away Rumi Forum director, his wife and two daughters.

A colleague of the director, who lived in the same building, was also taken away by the unknown men when he resisted the kidnapping of the Turkish family but was later released.

Turkish-language teacher, Fatih Avci, later approached the police to report the matter but they refused to register the FIR.

Mesut Kacmaz is currently on ‘UNHCR asylum seeker certificates’ since November 2016 when Pakistan revoked visas of staffers working with the Pak-Turk Schools on the request of Turkish government.

Turkey has blamed, US-based preacher, Fethullah Gülen for the failed coup in July 2016 and launched a crackdown against his supporters in country and globally.