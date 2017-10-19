Four Army officials promoted

ISLAMABAD: Four Major Generals have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, said a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Those promoted include Major General Majid Ehsan, Major General Aamir Abbasi, Major General Abdullah Dogar and Major General Hamood uz Zaman, ISPR said.

Major General Majid Ehsan was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and posted as President National Defence University (NDU), whereas Major General Abdullah Dogar promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Corps Commander Multan.