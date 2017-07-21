Four die after inhaling toxic fumes in Karachi

KARACHI: Four Sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning an underground built tank at a chemical factory, in Bin Qasim area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, one of the cleaners slipped and fell to the bottom while cleaning the boiler. “To save him, four others jumped in after him, but all of them fell unconscious.” One worker was rescued while four others lost their lives in the sad incident, all four victims were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem examination.

Deceased were identified as Tanveer, Zahoor, Sufiyan and Faisal, the fifth cleaner, Ali Shah, was unconscious and under treatment, police added.

After the sad incident police have sealed the factory in Bin Qasim area of Karachi, while efforts are underway to detain the owner of the factory who resides in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. Some workers of the factory have been taken into custody for interrogation, police added.