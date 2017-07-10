Four Indian troops killed, two check posts destroyed by Pak Army on LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five innocent people, including four women, were martyred and four others including three girls were injured on Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary, when Indian border troops opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rawlakot sector, while in retaliation Pakistan Army destroyed two Indian check posts and killed four troops, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Pakistan Army befittingly responded on July 9, causing substantial losses to men and material. Two Indian Army posts firing on innocent civilians have been destroyed, four Indian soldiers killed,” said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Indian troops committed ceasefire violation and martyred five innocent civilians and injured four others along LoC,” said a statement by the ISPR.

According to ISPR, the causalities occurred in Rawlakot sector, Satwal, Manwal, Tatrinote areas located along LoC.

The latest incident of cross-border firing came on the day when thousands of Kashmiris observed Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army befittingly responded and killed four Indian troops and destroyed their two check posts.

While, Pakistan on Sunday again summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Islamabad, JP Singh over continuous ceasefire violation at Line of Control by Indian troops.