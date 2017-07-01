Four killed as bus plunges into ravine in Murree

MURREE: Four people were killed and over a dozen others injured after a bus they were travelling in plunged down a 40 feet ravine on Mussiyssri-Shawala road, according to Geo News.

Rescue officials said the injured were shifted to Tehseel Headquarters Hospital Murree for treatment.

The bus went off the edge of the road due to break failure while negotiating a sharp turn.

All the passengers were the residents of Mandi Bahauddin.

12 people were killed when a chairlift cable broke, sending riders plunging into a ravine in a mountain hamlet in the Charra Pani village in the tourist hill resort of Murree on Thursday.