Four policemen, govt officer embrace martyrdom in Bajaur blast

Khar: A local government official and four policemen embraced martyrdom when a roadside bomb exploded Sunday in Pakistan´s northwestern tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

The blast took place in the town of Mamoond, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Khar, the main town of Bajaur, one of the country´s seven semi-autonomous tribal districts, where the army has been battling Taliban militants.

“A local government officer and four tribal police were martyred and another was wounded when an improvised explosive device planted on a roadside exploded when their vehicle passed,” senior local government official Anwarul Haq told AFP.

Local security officials confirmed the attack and casualties.