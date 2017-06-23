Four policemen gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Four policemen were killed when gunmen opened fire in Site area on Friday, police said.

Superintendent Asif Ahmed told media the four policemen were sitting at a hotel for Iftar near Siemins Chowrangi when gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire.

He said the gunmen were wearing helmets when they attacked the policemen.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to Geo News, Sindh Police Inspector General has sought a report into the incident from DIG West Zone.

Pakistan witnessed a new wave of violence on Friday when suicide attacks killed 12 people in Quetta and at least 25 in country’s northwest.